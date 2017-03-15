Woman arrested after allegedly entering the Hall of Justice with a loaded gun and a bottle of rum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was arrested Tuesday evening after authorities say she walked into the Hall of Justice with a fully loaded handgun and a bottle of rum.

According to an arrest report, it happened at 6:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice, at the corner of West Jefferson and South 6th Streets in downtown Louisville.

Authorities say 32-year-old Brandy Terrell had a fully loaded handgun -- with a round in the chamber -- in her purse when she entered the building. Terrell's arrest report also says carried an open bottle of Bacardi rum in her purse.

She was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon. It is a misdemeanor charge.

Terrell told WDRB News on Thursday that it was "a complete accident" and a "total mistake" to have carried the gun and "half-pint bottle" of rum in her large purse at the security checkpoint. She said the rum was left over from a gathering the night before, and that she did not drink it before coming to the Hall of Justice.

As for the handgun, "I should have left it in the glovebox (of my car)," Terrell said. She had come to the Hall of Justice to pay a fine.

