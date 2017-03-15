Committee to vote on Republican health care bill on Thursday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Committee to vote on Republican health care bill on Thursday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Republican health care proposal gets tested on Thursday.

A committee will be voting on the measure and Representative John Yarmuth says it will be a close call.

"There are a number of Republicans I've spoken to who have very serious problems with the legislation and understand the -- again, the predicament that they find themselves in, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll vote against it," Yarmuth said.

Only four GOP members of the committee need to join Democrats in voting against the bill for the legislation to fail.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says there is room for improvements.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office came out with a report this week about the proposed healthcare overhaul. It predicts 14 million Americans would lose their insurance in the first year and nearly double that a decade later.



