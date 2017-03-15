President Trump's revised travel ban faces new challenges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump's revised travel ban faces new challenges

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several challenges are being made to President Trump's travel ban.

The latest is from Hawaii's attorney general.

He filed a lawsuit claiming the ban harms Hawaii's ethnic diversity and its welcoming reputation as the Aloha state.

In Maryland, a federal judge says he'll issue a ruling on a challenge to the ban before it takes effect Thursday.

The Seattle federal judge who blocked President Trump's original travel ban will also hear a new challenge.

An immigrant rights group says this version discriminates against Muslims and raises the same legal issues as the original.

The Trump administration says it believes its revised order is legal. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.