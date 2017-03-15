State of the art Radcliff Veterans Center to open in just weeks

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

Katina Powell's lawyer says she was 'shocked' at NCAA's ruling

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The NCAA announced its sanctions against the Louisville basketball program Thursday.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky (WDRB) -- The new Radcliff Veterans Center opens in just weeks.

The commissioner of the Kentucky Veterans Association says it’s the Cadillac of nursing facilities.

“Everyone has their own bathroom and they have their own private shower,” Radcliff Veterans Center administrator, Israel Ray said.

The suites are individual, unlike most care facilities that are only semi-private.

“That's the least we can do for these great Americans who have done so much for our country,” Kentucky Veterans Affairs Commissioner, Norman Arflack said.

Vets haven't moved in yet, so WDRB was free to tour the more than $40 million center set on nearly 200 acres in Radcliff.

“It’s in close proximity to Fort Knox, obviously with the military population,”Arflack said. “And it’s in close proximity to Louisville as well. We take into consideration where we can best serve the veterans and where their family members can come and visit.”

There are 4 buildings split up into separate, smaller communities that will house a total of 120 veterans.

It's not supposed to feel like a nursing home, it's supposed to feel like home, or better. It has a state-of-the-art kitchen, chef and smaller kitchenettes for the residents. There is a community hang out space and fire place, a chapel, a barber and beauty shop, and larger bathrooms with spa-like features.

Any veteran can apply to live at the Radcliff Veterans Center. Click here to apply. It's the first state funded veteran’s home of its kind in Kentucky. Click here to apply to work at the home.

