Man who attempted to set up sexual encounter with minor accepts - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man who attempted to set up sexual encounter with minor accepts plea deal

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who went online and tried to set up a sexual encounter with a child takes a plea deal.

As part of that deal, it's been recommended that Douglas Powell spend three years in prison for drug and sex offenses.

He was arrested almost two years ago by Kentucky's Cyber Crimes Unit and Jeffersontown Police.

Powell thought he was setting up a meeting with a 15-year-old for sex acts and had illegal drugs on him when he was arrested.

He will be formally sentenced next month.

