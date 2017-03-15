Jeffersonville city councilman Josh Rodriquez dies suddenly at a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville city councilman Josh Rodriquez dies suddenly at age 42

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville city councilman Josh Rodriquez died suddenly Wednesday.

Mayor Mike Moore confirmed Rodriquez's death to WDRB News.

Rodriquez was 42 years old.

He had been recovering at home from an apparent heart attack on March 4. That’s when he became ill at the meeting during which he was elected the Democrat party chairman for Clark County.

Rodriquez was one of three at-large council members. He took his seat after court challenges and a recount of results from the 2015 general election.

He was a nurse and known for his efforts to improve Jeffersonville neighborhoods.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.