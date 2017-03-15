UPDATE: LaRue County authorities locate missing 88-year-old Alco - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: LaRue County authorities locate missing 88-year-old Alco Warren

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – LaRue County, Ky., authorities say they've located a man with dementia who is missing after he apparently drove away from his home Wednesday afternoon safely in Glasgow, Kentucky.

A Golden Alert had been issued for 88-year-old Alco Warren Wednesday afternoon. 

