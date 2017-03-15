Baptist Health to eliminate 288 positions in effort to 'realign - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Baptist Health to eliminate 288 positions in effort to 'realign its structure'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health, based in Louisville, Kentucky, is eliminating over 280 positions -- about 1 percent of its total workforce -- according to a news release from the health care company.

"This continues to be a time of both transformation and great uncertainty in the healthcare industry," the news release states. "Baptist Health is realigning its structure to best meet of our patients and communities within a challenging financial environment."

Baptist Health will eliminate 288 positions across the company, which includes seven locations in Kentucky and one in southern Indiana. Of that number, 169 of the positions are in the Louisville Metro area.

"Any employees affected by the decision will be offered severance and outplacement job assistance, if they are unable to fill other positions within the system," the news release states.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

