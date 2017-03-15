Kentucky's AG lashes out against bill that would shift power to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky's AG lashes out against bill that would shift power to governor's office

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill being considered Wednesday would shift some of the power from Kentucky's attorney general to the governor.

It would allow the governor to make determinations about whether and how the state is involved in lawsuits over civil matters.

The legislation would not affect criminal cases the attorney general handles.

Attorney General Andy Beshear stopped in Louisville Wednesday morning and said giving more power to the governor is dangerous.

"If I wasn't here with the power to file suit and check his authority, he could walk all over the citizens of Kentucky," Beshear said.

Beshear has already filed several lawsuits challenging Governor Matt Bevin's executive actions.

Beshear says his back-and-forth with the governor is not personal -- he says it's the responsibility of his job.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.