Kentucky State Police arrest suspect in Hart County Murder

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

Katina Powell's lawyer says she was 'shocked' at NCAA's ruling

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The NCAA announced its sanctions against the Louisville basketball program Thursday.

The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.

The world tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is found shot to death in the front yard of a home in Hart County, and police say her friend did it.

It happened on Walnut Grove School Road. Kentucky State Police say the problem started with an argument between a man and a woman on Tuesday night.

"The initial call came in at about 9:30," said Master Trooper BJ Eaton, with Kentucky State Police Post 3.

Master Trooper Eaton said the two eventually went outside and things got worse.

"The guy that owns the house had heard a gunshot," Eaton said.

Police say after hearing the gunshot, the homeowner stepped outside and found 27-year-old Jennifer Hendricks from Upton on the ground, and he called 911.

"Our units did get there and locate Ms. Hendricks in the front yard and she was dead from an apparent gunshot wound," Eaton said.

Trooper Eaton said by the time police arrived, the homeowner was there but the suspect was gone.

"When he come out, he saw the suspect leaving the residence, fleeing the residence on foot," Eaton said.

The search for that suspect led police to a home in Radcliff.

Trooper Eaton explained the suspect was located within 6 hours of the start of the search.

Police say the suspect is 47-year-old convicted felon David Finley and say he was armed and dangerous.

"I believe he was hiding under a couch with a weapon. He was uncooperative and combative but our troopers were able to take him into custody," Eaton said.

Finley is locked up at the Hardin County Detention Center. He is charged with Murder, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer), Assault 3rd Degree (Police Officer), Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest, and other various charges. Police are now looking for answers to one important question.

"What led to this altercation where it got to ah, to the point where Mr. Finley had shot her," Eaton said.

Kentucky State Police detectives are still looking for witnesses but don't expect to make any more arrests in the case.

