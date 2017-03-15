Kentucky State Police arrest suspect in Hart County Murder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police arrest suspect in Hart County Murder

Posted: Updated:

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is found shot to death in the front yard of a home in Hart County, and police say her friend did it.

It happened on Walnut Grove School Road. Kentucky State Police say the problem started with an argument between a man and a woman on Tuesday night.

"The initial call came in at about 9:30," said Master Trooper BJ Eaton, with Kentucky State Police Post 3.

Master Trooper Eaton said the two eventually went outside and things got worse.

"The guy that owns the house had heard a gunshot," Eaton said.

Police say after hearing the gunshot, the homeowner stepped outside and found 27-year-old Jennifer Hendricks from Upton on the ground, and he called 911.

"Our units did get there and locate Ms. Hendricks in the front yard and she was dead from an apparent gunshot wound," Eaton said.

Trooper Eaton said by the time police arrived, the homeowner was there but the suspect was gone.

"When he come out, he saw the suspect leaving the residence, fleeing the residence on foot," Eaton said.

The search for that suspect led police to a home in Radcliff.

Trooper Eaton explained the suspect was located within 6 hours of the start of the search.

Police say the suspect is 47-year-old convicted felon David Finley and say he was armed and dangerous.

"I believe he was hiding under a couch with a weapon. He was uncooperative and combative but our troopers were able to take him into custody," Eaton said.

Finley is locked up at the Hardin County Detention Center. He is charged with Murder, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer), Assault 3rd Degree (Police Officer), Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest, and other various charges. Police are now looking for answers to one important question.

"What led to this altercation where it got to ah, to the point where Mr. Finley had shot her," Eaton said.

Kentucky State Police detectives are still looking for witnesses but don't expect to make any more arrests in the case.

Related stories:

UPDATE: Man arrested after Hardin County woman shot and killed in Hart County

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.