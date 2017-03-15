WANTED: Federal authorities looking for 'armed and dangerous' fu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WANTED: Federal authorities looking for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive

Posted: Updated:
Bobby Green (Source: ATF) Bobby Green (Source: ATF)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive who should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to a news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to find Bobby Green. 

Authorities say Green is a convicted felon who is wanted on charges of second degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, first degree possession of a controlled substance, first degree fleeing or evading police (on foot and with a motor vehicle) and theft by unlawful taking.

He is described as a 40-year-old white male, 5'-10" tall, weighing 175 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be engaged.

Anyone with any information on Green is asked to call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or Kentucky State Police at (606) 878-6822 or 1-800-555-2222. Tips can be submitted via www.reportit.com or by using the mobile ReportIt app.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.