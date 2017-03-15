WANTED: Federal authorities looking for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive who should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to a news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to find Bobby Green.

Authorities say Green is a convicted felon who is wanted on charges of second degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, first degree possession of a controlled substance, first degree fleeing or evading police (on foot and with a motor vehicle) and theft by unlawful taking.

He is described as a 40-year-old white male, 5'-10" tall, weighing 175 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be engaged.

Anyone with any information on Green is asked to call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or Kentucky State Police at (606) 878-6822 or 1-800-555-2222. Tips can be submitted via www.reportit.com or by using the mobile ReportIt app.

