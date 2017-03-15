Lawsuit: Former JCPS elementary school teacher fractured child's wrist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former third grade teacher at Cane Run Elementary School allegedly fractured a child's wrist, causing a significant injury, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The lawsuit states that Thomas Carrier was the teacher of the 10-year-old child on March 14, 2016, which is when the incident is alleged to have occurred.

"(The) defendant kicked a chair out from underneath (the child), causing the child to fall to the floor," the lawsuit states. "(The) defendant then grabbed the child by his wrist, bending it backward and causing a significant injury, including a fractured wrist."

The lawsuit also names the Jefferson County Board of Education and Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Donna Hargens, as well as Cane Run Elementary principal Kimberly Coslow as defendants.

Arthur McLaughlin, the attorney representing the boy and his mother, told WDRB on Wednesday that the incident was reported immediately to Coslow and that JCPS conducted an investigation, but that the family doesn't know the outcome of it.

"We've been involved with the case almost from the start," McLaughlin said. "And in fact, it seems as though JCPS went out of their way to protect their own when they had a child who was injured at the direct action of a teacher. We had no choice but to file suit."

JCPS spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin said she couldn't comment on the lawsuit, but confirmed that Carrier was reassigned to non-teaching duties in March 2016 and that his teaching contract was not renewed at the end of the 2015-16 year.

When reached by phone on Wednesday night, Carrier told WDRB that he had not yet been informed of the lawsuit but that the allegations are false.

"JCPS conducted an investigation and it was unsubstantiated," Carrier said.

He added that the reason why his contract wasn't renewed by JCPS is "because I was moved from my teaching duties and wasn't able to complete" the Kentucky Teacher Internship Program.

McLaughlin said the child obtained medical care for his injury immediately following the incident and remains under a doctor's care, adding that "part of the reason we didn't file suit until now is because we didn't know the full significance of the injuries."

The lawsuit states that the "preventable attack of (the student) caused him to suffer serious personal injuries, for which medical treatment was required, and further causing significant pain and suffering; and horrific fright and mental anguish."

The family is seeking unspecified monetary damages for physical injuries and emotional distress, as well as the coverage of all legal expenses.

Carrier told WDRB that he is now working a first grade teacher at St. Edward Catholic School in Louisville.

Reporter Antoinette Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News.

