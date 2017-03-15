JCPS school board set to approve Class of 2017 graduation dates - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS school board set to approve Class of 2017 graduation dates

Diplomas on display at Ballard High School's 2016 graduation (WDRB file photo) Diplomas on display at Ballard High School's 2016 graduation (WDRB file photo)
LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- Seniors in Jefferson County Public Schools would graduate over a three-day period at the end of May, according to a proposal that will be up for school board approval next week.

As of Wednesday, the last day of school for JCPS students is Wednesday, May 24 -- and the tentative graduation schedule provides that no graduation ceremony will be held prior to the last student day.

If approved by the school board on Tuesday, March 21, the Class of 2017 graduations will be held May 24-26, 2017 at various locations across Louisville, including Durrett Auditorium, the Iroquois Amphitheater and in Broadbent Arena, the East Hall and Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Here is the *tentative* schedule, which would remain in effect pending no school closings due to inclement weather after the board approves it on Tuesday. (There is another option that adds one day and is in effect if there are school closings due to inclement weather).

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

  • Jefferson County High, 4 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)
  • Waggener High, 4 p.m. at East Hall
  • Eastern High, 5 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Doss High, 5 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Iroquois High, 5 p.m. at the Iroquois Amphitheater
  • Phoenix School of Discovery, 7 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)
  • duPont Manual, 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Jeffersontown High, 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Thursday, May 25, 2017

  • Academy @ Shawnee, 9 a.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)
  • Moore High, 9 a.m. at East Hall
  • Western High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Ballard High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
  • The Brown School, 12 p.m. at the school
  • Pleasure Ridge Park High, 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Southern High, 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Liberty High, 12 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)
  • Central High, 3 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Seneca High 3 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Atherton High, 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Valley High, 7 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Friday, May 26, 2017

  • Louisville Male High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Fern Creek High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Butler High 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Fairdale High 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

?Reporter Antoinette Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News. She can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

