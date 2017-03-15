LACETT | Bellarmine seeded 4th for Elite Eight - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Bellarmine seeded 4th for Elite Eight

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – On Tuesday, the Bellarmine Knights punched their ticket to South Dakota. On Wednesday, their itinerary for the Elite Eight was finalized.  

The NCAA Division II men's basketball committee has seeded Bellarmine as the number 4 seed. The Knights will play the fifth-seeded Colorado School of Mines on Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Should Bellarmine win, the Knights would play again in the semifinals Thursday. The championship game is set for Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.