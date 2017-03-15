LACETT | Bellarmine seeded 4th for Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – On Tuesday, the Bellarmine Knights punched their ticket to South Dakota. On Wednesday, their itinerary for the Elite Eight was finalized.

The NCAA Division II men's basketball committee has seeded Bellarmine as the number 4 seed. The Knights will play the fifth-seeded Colorado School of Mines on Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Should Bellarmine win, the Knights would play again in the semifinals Thursday. The championship game is set for Saturday.

