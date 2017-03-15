UPDATE: Proposed controlled burn of house in Highlands canceled

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

Katina Powell's lawyer says she was 'shocked' at NCAA's ruling

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The NCAA announced its sanctions against the Louisville basketball program Thursday.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

UPDATE: The proposed controlled burn has been canceled, as of Thursday, March 16, according to Capt. Salvador Melendez of the Louisville Fire Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Residents in one Louisville neighborhood are not happy about the fate of a recently sold house.

A buyer purchased the 5,500 square foot home at 1900 Tyler Lane and plans to demolish it to build a new house on the property. He contacted Louisville Fire Department who is interested in using the home to train new recruits.

However, some residents in the area have concerns a house on fire, even for training - is still too close for comfort.

“There is going to be smoke and fire and everything else, you know. And I can’t see where smoke goes in one little space,” said Carol Cogan who lives next to the vacant house.

The house has been completely stripped and gutted – pretty much the only thing fire crews are allowed to burn in a training house is wood and straw.

Wednesday night, members of the Highlands Neighborhood Association met with firefighters about the burn – something crews say will be completely controlled and monitored.

Some residents spoke up, worried about how any lingering smoke could affect their asthma.

For the department, it is training they can’t get anywhere else.

“I can certainly see that side of it but as chief training officer to the Louisville Fire Department there is a great benefit to utilize a property like this,” said Col. Charles Adkisson of the Louisville Fire Department.

The fire department tells WDRB they do controlled burns often but one of this size is the unusual.

Ron Weisberg lives next door and was initially opposed to the training burn but after meeting with fire officials is having a change of heart.

“We want to make sure that within a reasonable time, two or three days, no more than a week that they will tear down the house and have it removed,” Weisberg said.

The fire department said if any residents are completely opposed to the fire they will move on and consider other options.

The home’s contractor tells WDRB the fire department will continue to talk with concerned residents until the projected burn/tear down tentatively scheduled for March 22 and 23.

