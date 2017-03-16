'The Illusionists' mystify audiences with escape, sleight of hand and showmanship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "The Illusionists" mystify audiences at the Kentucky Center this week, March 14th through the 19th.

This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. The Illusionists - Live From Broadway has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage.

This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions. The Kentucky Center is part of a North American tour to more than 50 cities. Seven stars make up the night of entertainment, each a master in their own field:

The Manipulator, Yu Ho-Jin.

Considered a rising superstar in the world of magic

Yu Ho-Jin was recently named the 2014 "Magician of the Year," by Academy of Magical Arts and was the first Asian to win the Grand Prix at the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques, also known as the "Olympics of Magic."

The Anti-Conjuror, Dan Sperry.

Described as Marilyn Manson meets David Copperfield, Dan combines the art of magic with the macabre and is one of the top-10 most Googled people, thanks to a legendary "America's Got Talent" appearance.

The Trickster, Jeff Hobson.

The epitome of glamour and showmanship.

Don't be fooled by his innocent appearance; Jeff has audiences laughing long after the curtain goes down.

The Escapologist, Andrew Basso.

Italy's star escape artist, Andrew considers Houdini his hero and is fast becoming one of the world's most popular illusionists.

He is the only person in the world to perform Houdini's famous Water Torture Cell with absolutely no covers.

The Inventor, Kevin James.

Known for innovative illusions, he is an inventor, comedian and collector of the strange and unusual.

Kevin is one of the most prolific inventors of magic in the world and has created some of the most celebrated illusions of the last century.

The Weapon Master, Ben Blaque.

He has established himself as America's foremost master of the crossbow after appearing four times on America's Got Talent.

He performs incredibly dangerous acts of dexterity using highly powerful crossbows to shoot various objects supported by his assistant.

The Deductionist, Colin Cloud.

He is one of the greatest thought readers of all time is a psychic savant known as a real-life Sherlock Holmes.

Don't play against him in a game of poker - he's never lost.

The Illusionists - LIVE

The Kentucky Center

Tuesday, March 14th - Sunday, March 19th

Recommended 7 and up

Tickets start at $32.50

Approximately 2 hours 25 minutes

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

http://www.kentuckycenter.org/all-shows/the-illusionists

