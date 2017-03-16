Slow motion video shows train spraying snow on waiting passenger - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Slow motion video shows train spraying snow on waiting passengers

Posted:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WDRB) -- Slow-motion video shows a train spraying snow all over passengers at an Amtrak station.

This video posted to YouTube has at least 500,000 views and counting.  The video was taken somewhere in the northeast where as much as 20 inches of snow fell. Kudos to the person holding on to camera.

The Northeast is still digging out, after a treacherous storm packing strong winds and accompanying plummeting temperatures left some residents dealing with rock-hard ice and others with more than 2 feet of snow. The upshot: a late-season boost to the region's ski areas.

The powerful nor'easter that paralyzed much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor Tuesday fell short of the predicted snowfall in many areas, but the 29.9 inches of snow that fell by Wednesday afternoon at the Burlington International Airport in Vermont was the second-most on record, about 3 inches shy of the high established in January 2010.

Many schools in New England remain closed or had delayed openings Wednesday, giving crews time to dig out from the storm, which followed a stretch of unusually mild winter weather.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

