Police arrest suspect after man stabbed in chest in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed in the chest early Thursday in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. 

Police were called to Palmer Lane, which is not far from Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. That's where they found the victim on the sidewalk with a stab wound in his upper chest. He was taken University Hospital, where he was questioned by LMPD homicide detectives.

Neighbors we spoke with did not want to talk on camera, but say it's scary to think that the stabbing could have been random, and that there have been several shootings in the area recently. 

The victim has not been identified but police tell us he is expected to survive. 

Police arrested 38-year-old David Arnold about three hours after the stabbing. According to the arrest report, Arnold admitted in a taped statement that he stabbed the victim on Bardstown Road during a fight after the victim met his girlfriend at a McDonald's.

Police say Arnold had thrown his girlfriend out of their hotel room earlier in the day, but followed her to McDonald's where she met the victim. According to arrest documents, Arnold confronted both of them after arguing with the victim.

Witnesses say the victim walked away after he was stabbed, but Arnold followed him, cursing at him until he collapsed on the sidewalk. Witnesses told police that the victim did not do anything to provoke the attack. 

Arnold is charged with assault and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. 

Facebook
