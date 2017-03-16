Be Our Guest: Sports and Social Club for pub food and a place to catch the action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has a deal for sports lovers looking for a place to catch all the live action.
We're offering a half-price deal this week to the Sports and Social Club at Fourth Street Live! They offer great pub food like cheese tots and their bacon three-way burger. Plus it's served in a place where you can watch sports and party with friends.
Catch all the live action on 100-inch high definition screens with digital surround sound in a comfortable tavern setting.
WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to the Sports and Social Club. The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, March 16, 2017. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Sports and Social Club
Fourth Street Live!
427 S. 4th Street
Louisville, Ky. 40202
502-568-1400
http://www.thesportsandsocialclub.com/
