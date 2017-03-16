Be Our Guest: Sports and Social Club for pub food and a place to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest: Sports and Social Club for pub food and a place to catch the action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has a deal for sports lovers looking for a place to catch all the live action. 

We're offering a half-price deal this week to  the Sports and Social Club at Fourth Street Live!  They offer great pub food like cheese tots and their bacon three-way burger.  Plus it's served in a place where you can watch sports and party with friends. 

Catch all the live action on 100-inch high definition screens with digital surround sound in a comfortable tavern setting.  

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to the Sports and Social Club.  The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, March 16, 2017.  For more information, CLICK HERE.

Sports and Social Club
Fourth Street Live! 
427 S. 4th Street
Louisville, Ky. 40202 
502-568-1400
http://www.thesportsandsocialclub.com/

