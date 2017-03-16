Upset Zaxby's customer in Georgia flings fries at employees, pun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Upset Zaxby's customer in Georgia flings fries at employees, punches computer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Georgia woman was clearly upset with the food she received at a Zaxby's.

Surveillance video shows the woman throwing two orders of fries at employees at a Zaxby's in Clayton County, Georgia. Police say she was mad about the amount of seasoning on the fries. 

"The french fries did not have enough seasoning salt on them," said Stefan Schindler with the Clayton County Police. 

The manager told police the customer was yelling about the lack of seasoning before she threw them. After she threw the fries, she damaged a computer monitor before leaving. 

Police have not yet identified the woman, who could be charged with damaging property. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

