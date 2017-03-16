POLICE: Louisville mother attacked while waiting for school bus with two children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he attacked a woman while she was waiting for a school bus with her two daughters.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Police say a mother and her two daughters were waiting for the school bus near the corner of S. Jackson Street and E. Liberty Street, when 35-year-old Akile Sakura ran up to the woman and punched her several times in the face.

He allegedly tried to take the children's backpacks that the woman was holding, and repeatedly said, "Give me your stuff!"

Police say at one point, he "grabbed at" the woman's 9-year-old daughter.

According to the arrest report, he then ran across the street and tried to get into someone else's car and drive away, but bystanders from Wayside Christian Mission stopped him and held him down until police arrived.

Police say Sakura was taken to University Hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained before police arrived.

The woman was taken to University Hospital and treated for a possible broken jaw.

The 9-year-old was unharmed, according to police. The other daughter was also unharmed.

Sakura was arrested and charged with first degree robbery.

