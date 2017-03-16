Passersby help subdue teen that attacked officer during arrest

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
Radcliff Police say someone called to report that they saw two little boys being "escorted" into the apartment of 56-year-old Michael Hill, a registered sex offender.More >>
Radcliff Police say someone called to report that they saw two little boys being "escorted" into the apartment of 56-year-old Michael Hill, a registered sex offender.More >>
Police say the suspect demanded "drug money" -- but the victim knew nothing about it.More >>
Police say the suspect demanded "drug money" -- but the victim knew nothing about it.More >>
An investigator with the Kentucky Office of Attorney General says Churchill Downs lost over $10,000 in the crime.More >>
An investigator with the Kentucky Office of Attorney General says Churchill Downs lost over $10,000 in the crime.More >>
A new crackdown on shoplifting in Shepherdsville means perpetrators could go to jail for swiping an item as small as a candy bar.More >>
A new crackdown on shoplifting in Shepherdsville means perpetrators could go to jail for swiping an item as small as a candy bar.More >>
Family members of both the perpetrator and the victim say they are heartbroken.More >>
Family members of both the perpetrator and the victim say they are heartbroken.More >>
It's happened again. Twice.More >>
It's happened again. Twice.More >>
A teen is dead after a crash in Franklin County -- and now a Frankfort man is charged with murder.More >>
A teen is dead after a crash in Franklin County -- and now a Frankfort man is charged with murder.More >>