Passersby help subdue teen that attacked officer during arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several serious charges after police say he attacked a Meadowvale officer during a traffic stop.

According to arrest documents, it happened around 7:30 Wednesday night. Police say an officer clocked 19-year-old Chase Rowan driving 43 mph in a 25 mph zone on Hounz Lane at Meadow Vale Drive, near N. Hurstbourne Parkway.

Police say Rowan ignored the officer and continued driving before running at least two stop signs and stopping in the driveway of a home a few blocks away.

That's where police say Rowan got out of the vehicle, ran toward the officer and tackled him. Police say Rowan struck the officer in the face and managed to grab the taser from the officer's hand.

Two people passing by saw the officer struggling with Rowan and stopped to help. The officer called for backup, but Rowan continued to fight, kicking the officer in the face and chest as he was being placed in the back of the patrol car.

Police say Rowan eventually admitted that he had been using drugs, but said he couldn't remember what he had taken or when. The arrest report states that he was incoherent and rambling about the side effects of drugs.

Rowan is facing several traffic charges, as well as fleeing or evading police, disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and two counts of assaulting a police officer. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 cash bond.

