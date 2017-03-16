Majority of Louisville Metro Council calls for outside investigation of LMPD

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.More >>
Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.More >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.More >>
A Louisville teen is paralyzed from the neck down and doctors aren't sure why. Shane Roof has a long journey in front of him, but support is pouring in.More >>
A Louisville teen is paralyzed from the neck down and doctors aren't sure why. Shane Roof has a long journey in front of him, but support is pouring in.More >>
LMPD is looking for a suspect wanted to two robberies in south Louisville.More >>
LMPD is looking for a suspect wanted to two robberies in south Louisville.More >>
The closure is effective immediately.More >>
The closure is effective immediately.More >>
From immaculate attire to detailed floats, thousands gathered in downtown Louisville on Friday night for the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade.More >>
From immaculate attire to detailed floats, thousands gathered in downtown Louisville on Friday night for the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade.More >>
Supervisors at Metrosafe say the call came in just after 8:30 Saturday morning to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Upland RoadMore >>
Supervisors at Metrosafe say the call came in just after 8:30 Saturday morning to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Upland RoadMore >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
Radcliff Police say someone called to report that they saw two little boys being "escorted" into the apartment of 56-year-old Michael Hill, a registered sex offender.More >>
Radcliff Police say someone called to report that they saw two little boys being "escorted" into the apartment of 56-year-old Michael Hill, a registered sex offender.More >>
Police say the suspect demanded "drug money" -- but the victim knew nothing about it.More >>
Police say the suspect demanded "drug money" -- but the victim knew nothing about it.More >>
An investigator with the Kentucky Office of Attorney General says Churchill Downs lost over $10,000 in the crime.More >>
An investigator with the Kentucky Office of Attorney General says Churchill Downs lost over $10,000 in the crime.More >>
A new crackdown on shoplifting in Shepherdsville means perpetrators could go to jail for swiping an item as small as a candy bar.More >>
A new crackdown on shoplifting in Shepherdsville means perpetrators could go to jail for swiping an item as small as a candy bar.More >>
Family members of both the perpetrator and the victim say they are heartbroken.More >>
Family members of both the perpetrator and the victim say they are heartbroken.More >>
It's happened again. Twice.More >>
It's happened again. Twice.More >>
A teen is dead after a crash in Franklin County -- and now a Frankfort man is charged with murder.More >>
A teen is dead after a crash in Franklin County -- and now a Frankfort man is charged with murder.More >>