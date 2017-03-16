POV | Go big with Bellarmine

This weekend, the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats – men and women -- are going to be getting a lot of well-deserved attention as they begin play in the NCAA Division 1 basketball tournament. But it would be a mistake to think they’re the only area teams that have earned some serious respect this year, because the Bellarmine Knights will be playing for their own title next week in the Elite Eight of the NCAA’s Division 2 tournament.

If you’re not familiar with Bellarmine’s story, check out Eric Crawford’s column about them on the WDRB.com website. In it, he tells the tale of a proud program with a lot of history and plenty of recent success behind it – including three other trips to the Elite Eight in the past seven years, one of which ended in a national title in 2011.

No one who plays for Bellarmine will be making big bucks in the NBA next year. But that’s never been the point for these guys. They simply have a passion for the game, and Coach Scotty Davenport has managed to combine that passion with their impressive talents to create a well-disciplined, unselfish style of play that’s branded Bellarmine as one of the most successful – and entertaining -- small college programs in America.

Bellarmine University is an unquestioned community jewel. But next week, let’s give it up for Bellarmine basketball, and root the Knights to a second national title.

