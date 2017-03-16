Several pounds of weed found in cooler donated to Goodwill in Wa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several pounds of weed found in cooler donated to Goodwill in Washington State

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees at a Goodwill in Washington State were surprised when they found several pounds of pot in a donated cooler.

The cooler was dropped off over the weekend at a Goodwill location in Monroe, Washington. It contained five large bags of marijuana. 

Employees at the store discovered the drugs while sorting through donations and called police. Recreational marijuana is legal in Washington state, but the amount found was 60 times over the state's legal limit.

Police don't know who donated the cooler or whether they meant to leave the pot in it.

