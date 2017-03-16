New charges filed in starvation death case of Indiana boy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New charges filed in starvation death case of Indiana boy

Posted: Updated:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Four people jailed in a 9-year-old Indiana boy's starvation death face new charges involving two other children exposed to methamphetamine through their use of the drug.

The Tribune-Star reports that neglect of dependent charges were filed Wednesday against Cameron Hoopingarner's two guardians and two other people.

Hoopingarner had cerebral palsy and weighed only 15 pounds when officers found him Feb. 21 at a home near Fontanet, about 60 miles west of Indianapolis.

The adults in the home originally were charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and other counts. Additional drug-related charges were filed after tests revealed the boy had meth in his system.

Tests showed the other children -- ages 5 and 2 -- also tested positive for methamphetamine. They have been removed from the home.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

