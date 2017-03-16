LMPD investigating alleged sexual assault at Academy @ Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving high school students at the Academy @ Shawnee.

Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, confirmed that the incident occurred inside the school on Tuesday, but said it was not reported to the school or police until Thursday.

He could not provide any more details.

Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools also confirmed that the alleged incident took place involving two students, both minors at the Academy @ Shawnee. They said because the matter is under investigation, no other information is available.

"The school is cooperating fully with law enforcement in the investigation," said Jennifer Brislin, a JCPS spokeswoman.

