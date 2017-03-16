Nasty Gal auctioning items from Shepherdsville distribution cent - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nasty Gal auctioning items from Shepherdsville distribution center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nasty Gal is closing its distribution center in Shepherdsville as it files for bankruptcy.

An auction is being held today to get rid of the racks and other equipment inside the online fashion distributor.

It located in Shepherdsville in 2012 and brought $18 million in investment. At one point, the company had talked about creating 300 jobs.

Nasty Gal is in a 527,000 square foot distribution center, and received tax incentives to locate there. United Kingdeom Fashion Retailer Boohoo says it has plans to purchase Nasty Gal. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.