Nasty Gal auctioning items from Shepherdsville distribution center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nasty Gal is closing its distribution center in Shepherdsville as it files for bankruptcy.

An auction is being held today to get rid of the racks and other equipment inside the online fashion distributor.

It located in Shepherdsville in 2012 and brought $18 million in investment. At one point, the company had talked about creating 300 jobs.

Nasty Gal is in a 527,000 square foot distribution center, and received tax incentives to locate there. United Kingdeom Fashion Retailer Boohoo says it has plans to purchase Nasty Gal.

