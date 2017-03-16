Executive Director of Louisville Regional Airport Authority to retire next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority will retire next year.

Skip Miller notified the Board of Directors yesterday he plans to retire by the end of March, 2018. Miller says he's putting the retirement off for a year to oversee certain projects that are underway.

Miller has been with the Airport Authority since 2003.

