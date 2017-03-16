Fern Creek High defeats Hopkinsville, earns trip to Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Fern Creek defeated Hopkinsville 81-64 in the first round of the Boys Sweet 16 tournament on Thursday and will head to the quarterfinals on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek defeated Hopkinsville 81-64 in the first round of the Boys Sweet 16 tournament on Thursday and will head to the quarterfinals on Friday.

Fern Creek (34-2) will play the winner of the Ballard High vs. Taylor County game at 8 p.m. Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Hopkinsville finished the season 28-7.

It is Fern Creek's first appearance in a state basketball tournament since the school began playing varsity basketball in 1929.

Other teams from the Louisville area playing in the Sweet 16 include Meade County High and Ballard High.

The semifinal is scheduled for Saturday and the championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

