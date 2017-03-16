Louisville Cardinals featured in new Buffalo Wild Wings commerci - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Cardinals featured in new Buffalo Wild Wings commercial

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Cardinals are featured in a new Buffalo Wild Wings commercial.

The commercial is for the NCAA tournament. In a 30-second spot, a server asks two Buffalo Wild Wings patrons if they would like anything else, and they make a facetious request.

Moments later, they are surprised to find that she grants it...

Click on the video player to see it.

The player in the commercial is not a real player on the team.

It started airing earlier this week.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.