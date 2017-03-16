WATCH LIVE | Louisville Metro Council members to hold 4 p.m. new - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | Louisville Metro Council members to hold 4 p.m. news conference on LMPD Explorers program

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- Metro Councilman David James said Thursday that Mayor Greg Fischer needs to ask the state Attorney General's office or another outside agency to investigate the Louisville Metro Police Department amid allegations of a cover-up involving sex abuse.

"It's impossible for the police chief and his staff to investigate itself," said James, D-6th District. "The only way we can have a transparent, independent, thorough investigation is by an independent public law enforcement agency."

And councilman James Peden said he and James have been talking about this issue for several weeks, before a lawsuit was filed last week, and are planning a press conference at 4 p.m. today.

"We have people telling us things that are so disturbing," Peden said. 

