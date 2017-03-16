Ballard defeats Taylor County, will face Fern Creek in Sweet 16 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ballard defeats Taylor County, will face Fern Creek in Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ballard High defeated Taylor County 69-33 in the first round of the Boys Sweet 16 tournament on Thursday and will face Fern Creek High in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Ballard (27-7) last played in the quarterfinals in 2015, when the team lost to Boyle County. It will be Ballard’s 14th appearance in a quarterfinals game in 17 state-tournament trips, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The teams met three times in the regular season, with Fern Creek sweeping the Bruins by scores of 87-82, 46-31 and 86-71.

Earlier in the day Thursday, Fern Creek defeated Hopkinsville in its first appearance in the state basketball tournament.

The game will be played at 8 p.m. Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The semifinal is scheduled for Saturday and the championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.