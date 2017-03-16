Ballard defeats Taylor County, will face Fern Creek in Sweet 16 quarterfinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ballard High defeated Taylor County 69-33 in the first round of the Boys Sweet 16 tournament on Thursday and will face Fern Creek High in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Ballard (27-7) last played in the quarterfinals in 2015, when the team lost to Boyle County. It will be Ballard’s 14th appearance in a quarterfinals game in 17 state-tournament trips, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The teams met three times in the regular season, with Fern Creek sweeping the Bruins by scores of 87-82, 46-31 and 86-71.

Earlier in the day Thursday, Fern Creek defeated Hopkinsville in its first appearance in the state basketball tournament.

The game will be played at 8 p.m. Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The semifinal is scheduled for Saturday and the championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

