University of Louisville trustees chairman: no more 'double dipping' for administrators with foundation paychecks

From immaculate attire to detailed floats, thousands gathered in downtown Louisville on Friday night for the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade.

Supervisors at Metrosafe say the call came in just after 8:30 Saturday morning to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Upland Road

A Louisville teen is paralyzed from the neck down and doctors aren't sure why. Shane Roof has a long journey in front of him, but support is pouring in.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville administrators will no longer receive extra paychecks from the university’s nonprofit foundation, according to the new chairman of U of L’s board of trustees.

In an interview, trustees Chairman J. David Grissom repudiated a program under which the foundation doled out over $20 million in “deferred compensation” to former U of L President James Ramsey and about a dozen other administrators over the last decade.

And, as WDRB previously reported, the foundation also paid some top administrators through a subsidiary it created called University Holdings Inc.

“There will not be any more of this dipping into both places – an employee getting a paycheck from both the foundation and from the university, but the left hand not knowing what right hand is doing. That day is over,” Grissom told reporters following a meeting of the board.

Grissom added that the foundation’s “deferred compensation” program is farcical because, in many cases, the extra pay is awarded annually even though it’s supposed to be an incentive for administrators to remain on the job over a multi-year period.

“There is a meaning to the word ‘deferred.’ It means you don’t get it on the first day of the following year,” Grissom said.

A compensation consultant hired by the university reached the same conclusion in 2015, recommending that the incentive pay be deferred for at least three years instead of annually. But neither the foundation nor trustee boards acted on the recommendation.

Grissom’s comments – echoed by U of L interim President Greg Postel – are the latest sign that the university is intent on removing the reputational cloud hanging over the foundation, which manages U of L’s $785 million endowment.

During Thursday’s meeting, Grissom said he has approved doubling the university’s $897,500 contract with Alvarez & Marsal Disputes and Investigations, the Chicago firm that is preparing a “forensic audit” of the foundation’s finances.

Grissom said the firm asked to increase its scope because the foundation, which has dozens of limited liability companies and affiliated entities, is more complex than it realized when bidding on the work last fall.

Earlier this week, the foundation's longtime attorney said separate companies were created to handle the deferred compensation for "obfuscation" purposes.

The audit will be finished by May 15, Grissom said.

Grissom acknowledged that the increase comes at a time when the university is slashing expenses, including not filling about 1,000 open jobs. But he said there was “no choice” but to thoroughly complete the audit.

“If we stayed with the original number, it would take us to the 10-yard line. It doesn’t take us across the goal line in terms of everything that took place,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.