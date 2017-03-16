University of Louisville trustees chairman: no more 'double dipping' for administrators with foundation paychecks

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.More >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.More >>
A Louisville teen is paralyzed from the neck down and doctors aren't sure why. Shane Roof has a long journey in front of him, but support is pouring in.More >>
Supervisors at Metrosafe say the call came in just after 8:30 Saturday morning to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Upland RoadMore >>
The arrests were made Saturday after police investigated community tips and surveillance video.More >>
From immaculate attire to detailed floats, thousands gathered in downtown Louisville on Friday night for the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade.More >>
The closure is effective immediately.More >>
The chairwoman of the University of Louisville Foundation said “further investigation” is needed before the foundation board decides whether to pursue litigation based on the findings of a blistering forensic investigation released last week.More >>
A day after a blistering audit was released, the University of Louisville Foundation said its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, has been placed on paid leave.More >>
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said his office is “carefully reviewing” whether the “gross mismanagement” revealed in last week’s forensic investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation warrants criminal charges.More >>
Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation has withdrawn as much as $60 million from the endowment it manages for U of L since 2008 and lent the money to its own real estate holding company – an organization which, for years, has paid extra salaries to some university administrators. Then former U of L President James Ramsey repaid some of the debt with university funds, according to a WDRB investigation.More >>
The long-awaited 'forensic' investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation will be released Thursday. It's another milestone in the organization's transformation following the era of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
The University of Louisville won’t fill any open faculty and staff positions through at least Oct. 1 as next year’s enrollment looks to be lower than first projected.More >>
Last month’s blip of speculation about a takeover offer for Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. was too distracting for the company to ignore, CEO Paul Varga said Wednesday.More >>
