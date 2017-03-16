E-town seeks gas station/food mart robber - WDRB 41 Louisville News

E-town seeks gas station/food mart robber

Posted: Updated:
Police say this image shows the man who robbed Plaza 94 gas station/food mart in Elizabethtown, Ky., Thursday night. Police say this image shows the man who robbed Plaza 94 gas station/food mart in Elizabethtown, Ky., Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown, Ky., say a man robbed a gas station and food mart at a busy Interstate 65 exit Thursday night.

No one was hurt in the 8:02 p.m. incident. The man did take an "undetermined amount" of money from Plaza 94 on North Mulberry Street, which is also U.S. 62. It is located at exit 94 for I-65, police spokesman Virgil Willoughby said.

The police department released a surveillance video image looking for tips on the robber's identity.

The robbery walked into the business, "brandished" a small handgun and left, with money, on foot, Willoughby said.

Police describe the robber as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160-170 pounds, He wore a green jacket and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the robber or has any other information to call Hardin County Crimestoppers at (800) 597-8123 or the Elizabethtown Police at (270) 765-4125.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.