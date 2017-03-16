IU fans react to Crean's firing

Supervisors at Metrosafe say the call came in just after 8:30 Saturday morning to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Upland Road

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A Louisville teen is paralyzed from the neck down and doctors aren't sure why. Shane Roof has a long journey in front of him, but support is pouring in.

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

Louisville woman questions if husband’s death will be solved as homicides continue to rise

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

The arrests were made Saturday after police investigated community tips and surveillance video.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

Katina Powell talks U of L basketball sanctions, second book and movie in viral video

BLOOMINGTON and JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- In Bloomington, Indiana University basketball is a way of life.

"When they say Hoosier Hysteria, it really is Hoosier Hysteria," said Christine Greene, Bloomington resident. "People live and breathe basketball here."

The past few seasons have been up and down -- with a lot of disappointments.

"I want it to go back to when I first came down here," said Mallory Yzaguirre.

Many fans thought Coach Tom Crean was the guy to fix the legendary program.

"I had some friends that were on the team, and he was always really great to them," said Greene, who is also an IU alum.

But after nine seasons, Crean was let go on Thursday.

"He wasn't always winning on the court. But a big part of who he was was what he could do off the court, which doesn't happen in a lot of coaches," Greene said. "I think that was a really awesome side of him."

Back in Jeffersonville, most IU fans at Hoopster's were pleased to see Crean go.

"Relieved and glad to move forward," said Ryan Fetz.

"Business is business when it comes to basketball," said Mark Kane.

Now fans are looking to the future.

"We were on a level, at one time, like the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky," Kane said. "We've all been there. It's time to get back on top."



"Tom Crean was a great hire for Indiana, for the situation we were in at the time, but he could only get us back to the level of being mediocre," added Phillip Caldwell.

"Today's the day we move on, and hopefully find the right guy," Fetz said.

As for Crean's replacement -- fans are already speculating. A national search is under way.

