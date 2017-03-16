IU fans react to Crean's firing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IU fans react to Crean's firing

Posted: Updated:

BLOOMINGTON and JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- In Bloomington, Indiana University basketball is a way of life.

"When they say Hoosier Hysteria, it really is Hoosier Hysteria," said Christine Greene, Bloomington resident. "People live and breathe basketball here."

The past few seasons have been up and down -- with a lot of disappointments.

"I want it to go back to when I first came down here," said Mallory Yzaguirre.

Many fans thought Coach Tom Crean was the guy to fix the legendary program.

"I had some friends that were on the team, and he was always really great to them," said Greene, who is also an IU alum.

But after nine seasons, Crean was let go on Thursday.

"He wasn't always winning on the court. But a big part of who he was was what he could do off the court, which doesn't happen in a lot of coaches," Greene said. "I think that was a really awesome side of him."

Back in Jeffersonville, most IU fans at Hoopster's were pleased to see Crean go.

"Relieved and glad to move forward," said Ryan Fetz.

"Business is business when it comes to basketball," said Mark Kane. 

Now fans are looking to the future.

"We were on a level, at one time, like the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky," Kane said. "We've all been there. It's time to get back on top."
 
"Tom Crean was a great hire for Indiana, for the situation we were in at the time, but he could only get us back to the level of being mediocre," added Phillip Caldwell.

"Today's the day we move on, and hopefully find the right guy," Fetz said.

As for Crean's replacement -- fans are already speculating. A national search is under way.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.