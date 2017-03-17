Happy St. Patrick's Day! The party is on for the Irish and anyone who wants to be

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Break out your green, St. Patrick's Day is here.

Keith Kaiser stopped by Molly Malone's Irish Pub in St. Matthews this morning to get into the spirit of the Irish.

It's been a tradition for the past 10 years, Keith has worn a very festive green polyester leisure suit. The suit makes another appearance courtesy of WDRB Photographer Eric Edwards. The fancy getup was made by Eric's mother for his father's barber shop quartet.

To think, there are 3 other suits like that one.

Millions of people will be enjoying this national holiday of Ireland and Northern Ireland. History lesson, Saint Patrick was born in Britain but sold into slavery in Ireland as a child. He eventually escaped but after becoming deeply religious he decided to return to Ireland to spread the word of Christ. Legend has it Saint Patrick was responsible for making the shamrock synonymous with Ireland after using the three-leaf clover to demonstrate the Holy Trinity. He's also been attributed with driving snakes out of Ireland.



