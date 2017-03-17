Huge fire engulfs apartment building under construction

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

Louisville woman questions if husband’s death will be solved as homicides continue to rise

Louisville woman questions if husband’s death will be solved as homicides continue to rise

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A Louisville teen is paralyzed from the neck down and doctors aren't sure why. Shane Roof has a long journey in front of him, but support is pouring in.

A Louisville teen is paralyzed from the neck down and doctors aren't sure why. Shane Roof has a long journey in front of him, but support is pouring in.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

The arrests were made Saturday after police investigated community tips and surveillance video.

The arrests were made Saturday after police investigated community tips and surveillance video.

Suspects arrested in connection with recent robberies of Louisville senior citizens

Suspects arrested in connection with recent robberies of Louisville senior citizens

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

SUNDAY EDITION | Breaking down the unprecedented firing of a longtime JCPS principal

SUNDAY EDITION | Breaking down the unprecedented firing of a longtime JCPS principal

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

Katina Powell talks U of L basketball sanctions, second book and movie in viral video

Katina Powell talks U of L basketball sanctions, second book and movie in viral video

(Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP). Firefighters battle a five-alarm fire burning an apartment building and surrounding structures in downtown Raleigh, N.C., Thursday night, March 16, 2017.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Firefighters have extinguished a massive late-night fire that engulfed an apartment building under construction in North Carolina's capital city, authorities said early Friday.

Preliminary information indicates there were no injuries, said Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan. The fire began shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in the building in downtown Raleigh, a city in the eastern part of the state. The fire was under control by 1:10 a.m.

Firefighters were still looking to control hot spots, but flames were out.

During the three hours that the inferno burned, the flames ignited surrounding vegetation and spread to utility poles. It's unclear whether surrounding buildings were affected.

News media organizations reported that residents of nearby apartments were jolted awake by noise and light from the flames. Power was reported out in nearby apartment complexes and traffic lights.

A witness, Pedro Tapiak, told the News and Observer of Raleigh that spreading flames caused a construction crane to collapse.

Other witnesses spoke of sparks and flying objects amid gusting winds.

"There were chunks burning about 3 feet wide," said Torrin McBynum of Garner. "One of them went under my sweater."

Firefighters on extended ladders dumped water on the flames as wind gusts spread smoke for blocks. There were no signs of anyone trapped in the building, according to the local news reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.