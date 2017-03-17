Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

Louisville woman questions if husband’s death will be solved as homicides continue to rise

Louisville woman questions if husband’s death will be solved as homicides continue to rise

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A Louisville teen is paralyzed from the neck down and doctors aren't sure why. Shane Roof has a long journey in front of him, but support is pouring in.

A Louisville teen is paralyzed from the neck down and doctors aren't sure why. Shane Roof has a long journey in front of him, but support is pouring in.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

The arrests were made Saturday after police investigated community tips and surveillance video.

The arrests were made Saturday after police investigated community tips and surveillance video.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

Katina Powell talks U of L basketball sanctions, second book and movie in viral video

Katina Powell talks U of L basketball sanctions, second book and movie in viral video

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2010, file photo, Juan Williams appears on the "Fox & Friends" television program in New York.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File). FILE - In this March 18, 2016, file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix.

NEW YORK (AP) - Sean Hannity says he "never pointed" a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams, despite a CNN report to the contrary.

CNN reported Thursday that Hannity pointed a gun directly at Williams and turned on the laser sight off-air following a heated segment last year.

But Hannity told the New York Daily News that he had been discussing guns and "showed my good friend Juan Williams my unloaded firearm in a professional and safe manner for educational purposes only."

Williams said on Twitter that he and Hannity are "great friends" and the "incident is being sensationalized." He says "everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm's way."

Fox News tells the Daily News "no one was put in any danger."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.