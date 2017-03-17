Louisville's Crisis Intervention Team discusses ways to deal wit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's Crisis Intervention Team discusses ways to deal with depression, mental illness

Posted: Updated:
Jean Henry, executive director of NAMI Louisville, talks about Louisville's CIT program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of LMPD's Crisis Intervention Team met Thursday to discuss effective ways for LMPD officers to work with the mentally ill. 

The discussion was part of the annual meeting of the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Team members are trained to properly diffuse situations when dealing with people in a mental crisis.

The CIT program is made up law enforcement, mental health professionals, mental health consumers and family member advocates. The goal is to find treatment for people with mental issues rather than placing them in jail for illness-related behaviors. 

"Often times they're called in when someone is contemplating suicide or attempted suicide," said Jean Henry, executive director of NAMI Louisville. "And, they're training -- they help those people make a decision to live."

Louisville's CIT program was established in 2002. 

