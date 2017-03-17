Norton Healthcare announces $78 million expansion of services at Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky WDRB) -- Norton Children’s Hospital will soon be expanding to improve its critical care services.

On Friday Norton Healthcare announced plans to invest $78.3 million to create the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) and renovate the "Just for Kids" Critical Care Center and two of the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) at Norton Children’s Hospital in downtown Louisville. The changes will occur in phases, with full completion in 2021.

A hospital official says the renovations will include family-oriented amenities such as private rooms, play areas and other spaces to stay.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation has committed to raise $20 million toward the total investment. Of that amount, $2 million was given in 2016 by the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation for the CICU. In total, the foundation has raised $10 million toward this goal.

The CICU will be built on the fourth floor and feature private rooms dedicated to children recovering from heart procedures, open heart surgery including heart transplant and heart failure, and other conditions requiring intensive care. The 17-bed unit, which will include three neonatal rooms, will offer space for families to stay with their children. It's expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The "Just for Kids" Critical Care Center renovations will include transforming patient bays into private and semi-private rooms, as well as creating new space for physician and nursing education. This piece is slated to be completed in summer 2021.

In December of 2016, officials announced a new cafe that would replace the McDonald's that used to occupy the ground floor of the hospital. Au Bon Pain, It will be smaller than the McDonald's and serve hot and cold sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads, baked goods, coffee and other drinks. It's expected to open sometime in mid-2017.

Norton Children’s Hospital provides services for more than 1,400 critically ill and premature infants who come to the hospital each year for NICU services, as well as a growing number of patients who need specialized services at the Norton Children’s Heart Center and “Just for Kids” Critical Care Center. The hospital celebrated its 125th anniversary in January.

