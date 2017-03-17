3rd mental exam sought for Indiana woman accused of killing chil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3rd mental exam sought for Indiana woman accused of killing children

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) - Prosecutors and public defenders say an Indiana woman accused of smothering her two young children to death likely won't be found competent to assist in her own trial.

An Elkhart County judge on Thursday ordered a third mental competency exam for 29-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne. Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker told the judge her office believes the court could have Pasztor committed to a mental hospital. Court records have shown Pasztor has a history of bipolar disorder.

Judge Michael Christofeno also postponed Pasztor's March 20 trial. He noted that Pasztor has said she wants to plead guilty, but told her the court has to determine her competency first.

Pasztor faces two counts of murder in the Sept. 26 killings. The 6 and 7-year-old children were killed after being abducted from their custodial grandparents' home.

