Students' sock business helping homeless stay on their feet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buy a pair of socks so a homeless person doesn't have to.

That's the motto for two Indiana college students working to make sure the homeless community never has to go without. Eric Cellier and Keaton Hendricks started a business called "Sky Footwear Socks"  inside their Taylor University dorm rooms.

They got the idea after working in homeless shelters in Bloomington. 

The company lets you buy a pair of socks and in turn, donate a pair to a homeless shelter.

"We had a mission of raising socks for homeless shelters in the U.S. because how simple a sock is to us is such a huge need to them," said Hendricks. 

The duo started their mission last summer and have already donated two thousand pairs of socks to various shelters.

