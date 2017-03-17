U.S. Sen. Rand Paul to speak in St. Matthews on Monday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul to speak in St. Matthews on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul will be in Louisville Monday -- the same day President Trump will be in town to speak about health care, according to a news release from the Senator's office.

Paul is scheduled to speak at the St. Matthews Chamber of Commerce's "Legislative Coffee with Senator Rand Paul" to discuss how the first 100 days of the Trump administration have impacted business.

The event is closed to the public, but open to the media.

The address comes at a time when Paul is at odds with many of his fellow Republicans over the GOP health care plan proposed to replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as "Obamacare."

Earlier this week, Paul said he does not plan to attend President Trump's address on health care in Louisville Monday. Those plans have not changed, according to a spokesperson for the Paul campaign.

Paul calls the GOP plan "Obamacare Lite," and he is resisting pressure, even from the White House, to change his mind.

"On the healthcare issue, we are not exactly on the same side, but I would say we're not exactly on opposite sides either," Paul told WDRB News.

While Paul is a vocal opponent of the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare being backed by the President, the two are talking.

"I've talked to him several times about how we make healthcare better in the country, and he says he's open to compromise," said Paul.

Paul says the bill contains too many Obamacare leftovers. He wants it to be first repealed, and then replaced with a free market plan that Paul believes will decrease insurance costs by increasing competition.

"I can't vote for a plan that is Obamacare Lite, and also keeps all the fundamental problems that have caused our insurance markets to be out-of-whack and our premiums to go through the roof," he said.

Paul appears to have an ally in Governor Matt Bevin.

"Sen. Paul has ideas of things he thinks it needs to be a lot stronger," Bevin told reporters last week. "He's not as impressed with what has currently been offered as some who have currently offered it. Truth be told, I'm not either. So, I'm with him." 

Paul says Republicans have one shot to get healthcare right.

He believes the new Congressional Budget Office estimate that 24 million people would lose coverage under what some are calling "TrumpCare," gives him more ammunition.

"I think negotiations work both ways, and so I'm very willing to listen to the President," said Paul. "He's asked my advice, and we will give the advice. I think the plan as it currently sits cannot pass the House or the Senate."

