Authorities warn scammers may be selling fake tickets to Friday's U of L and UK games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's Attorney General has issued a warning for U of L and UK fans headed to Friday's games.

Watch out for scams.

Authorities say thieves may be selling fake tickets.

The A-G's office says you should always buy directly from the venue. If you can't, follow this advice:

  • Make sure the ticket has the correct date and time.
  • Compare your ticket to one from the venue.
  • Shop around to make sure your ticket is real, and don't buy the first ticket you see. 
  • Finally, get the seller's phone number and call it before you pay for the tickets. If they refuse to give you their number, chances are it's a scam.

