Woman suffers head injury after attack by robber outside Elizabethtown Target

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

Louisville woman questions if husband’s death will be solved as homicides continue to rise

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

The arrests were made Saturday after police investigated community tips and surveillance video.

Suspects arrested in connection with recent robberies of Louisville senior citizens

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

Katina Powell talks U of L basketball sanctions, second book and movie in viral video

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

SUNDAY EDITION | Breaking down the unprecedented firing of a longtime JCPS principal

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Surveillance video captures a moment police call the lowest of the low.

"This is a despicable, cowardly act," said John Thomas with the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Investigators tell WDRB a man who was lurking in the Elizabethtown Target store's parking lot was looking for a target himself.

He went after a woman in her 60s around 9 a.m. Friday.

He ran up behind her, hit her in the back of the head, knocked her unconscious, and took off with her purse.

"He took advantage of her innocence, of her presumption that she was safe, and snuck up on her," Thomas said.

The victim went to Hardin Memorial Hospital, and had to get staples in her head. Hits to the head can certainly result with a different ending.

"That can be a deadly blow, absolutely," Thomas said.

The incident has regular shoppers in the popular area, not far from Towne Mall, concerned and upset.

"I think it's horrible. I wouldn't have expected that from Elizabethtown at all, especially a Target," said one shopper.

Shoppers say the places you used to consider yourself safe, just aren't that way anymore. Police agree, saying watching your back at all times is a must.

"You have to be vigilant whenever you're out in public. A crime like this is unpredictable," Thomas said.

It's why the mission to get the suspect off the streets and behind bars is so personal to the E-town Police Department.

"We need to find this guy," said Thomas.

Here's what police are releasing about the suspect: He's white, was wearing a dark colored hoodie, and he's tall and skinny.

Witnesses describe his face as heavily weathered.

If you have any information that could help, call E-town Police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved