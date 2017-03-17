Woman suffers head injury after attack by robber outside Elizabe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman suffers head injury after attack by robber outside Elizabethtown Target

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Surveillance video captures a moment police call the lowest of the low.

"This is a despicable, cowardly act," said John Thomas with the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Investigators tell WDRB a man who was lurking in the Elizabethtown Target store's parking lot was looking for a target himself.

He went after a woman in her 60s around 9 a.m. Friday. 

He ran up behind her, hit her in the back of the head, knocked her unconscious, and took off with her purse.

"He took advantage of her innocence, of her presumption that she was safe, and snuck up on her," Thomas said.

The victim went to Hardin Memorial Hospital, and had to get staples in her head. Hits to the head can certainly result with a different ending.

"That can be a deadly blow, absolutely," Thomas said.

The incident has regular shoppers in the popular area, not far from Towne Mall, concerned and upset.

"I think it's horrible. I wouldn't have expected that from Elizabethtown at all, especially a Target," said one shopper. 

Shoppers say the places you used to consider yourself safe, just aren't that way anymore. Police agree, saying watching your back at all times is a must. 

"You have to be vigilant whenever you're out in public. A crime like this is unpredictable," Thomas said.

It's why the mission to get the suspect off the streets and behind bars is so personal to the E-town Police Department.

"We need to find this guy," said Thomas.

Here's what police are releasing about the suspect: He's white, was wearing a dark colored hoodie, and he's tall and skinny.

Witnesses describe his face as heavily weathered.

If you have any information that could help, call E-town Police.

