JCPenney releases list of store locations slated for closure - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPenney releases list of store locations slated for closure

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky JCPenney stores have dodged a bullet.

On Friday, the big-box retail giant released a list of 138 stores that would be closed nationwide. No Kentucky stores were on the list.

Several Indiana stores are on the list, however, including stores in Columbus, Connersville, Huntington, Jasper and Logansport.

Approximately 5,000 jobs will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June, according to the news release. Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

Below is a list of the affected stores:

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.