JCPenney releases list of store locations slated for closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky JCPenney stores have dodged a bullet.

On Friday, the big-box retail giant released a list of 138 stores that would be closed nationwide. No Kentucky stores were on the list.

Several Indiana stores are on the list, however, including stores in Columbus, Connersville, Huntington, Jasper and Logansport.

Approximately 5,000 jobs will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June, according to the news release. Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

Below is a list of the affected stores:

