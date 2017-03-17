Packets now available for runners of Rodes City Run 10K - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Packets now available for runners of Rodes City Run 10K

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Runners participating in Saturday's Rodes City Run 10K can pick up their packets Friday.

Pick-up is in the lobby of Louisville Slugger Field until 7 p.m. Runners can also register last-minute on Friday.

Participants can also pick up their packets at the 5th Street Parking Garage from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The 6.2-mile race starts at 8 a.m.

