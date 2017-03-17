Officials break ground on final leg of the Ohio River Greenway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials break ground on final leg of the Ohio River Greenway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The goal of connecting three southern Indiana cities moved one step closer to reality on Friday morning, when officials broke ground on the final leg of the Ohio River Greenway.

The plan to create a multi-purpose path connecting Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany began more than two decades ago.

The Lewis and Clark Trail will consist of an approximately 1.3-mile stretch of the nearly 8-mile Ohio River Greenway -- and officials say it's going to be used for a lot more than just recreation.

"When this is completed, the amount of bicycle traffic -- in particularly going between New Albany and Clarksville and Jeffersonville -- is going to dramatically increase, and I believe a lot of those bicyclists will be commuting to work, even into Louisville," said Phil Hendershot of the Ohio River Greenway Commission.

The Lewis and Clark Trail will connect Clarksville to New Albany, and includes the building of a new bridge over Silver Creek. It's expected to be complete in the summer of 2018.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.