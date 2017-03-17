Officials break ground on final leg of the Ohio River Greenway

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

Louisville woman questions if husband’s death will be solved as homicides continue to rise

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The goal of connecting three southern Indiana cities moved one step closer to reality on Friday morning, when officials broke ground on the final leg of the Ohio River Greenway.

The plan to create a multi-purpose path connecting Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany began more than two decades ago.

The Lewis and Clark Trail will consist of an approximately 1.3-mile stretch of the nearly 8-mile Ohio River Greenway -- and officials say it's going to be used for a lot more than just recreation.

"When this is completed, the amount of bicycle traffic -- in particularly going between New Albany and Clarksville and Jeffersonville -- is going to dramatically increase, and I believe a lot of those bicyclists will be commuting to work, even into Louisville," said Phil Hendershot of the Ohio River Greenway Commission.

The Lewis and Clark Trail will connect Clarksville to New Albany, and includes the building of a new bridge over Silver Creek. It's expected to be complete in the summer of 2018.

